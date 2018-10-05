DJ Muggs & Roc Marciano – “Shit I’m On” Video

Roc Marciano is a busy man. The Long Island rapper and producer, who helped pioneer the hazy post-boom-bap sound that’s currently one of the dominant forms of underground rap, has already released two albums this year. In March, there was RR2: The Bitter Dose. Last month, there was Behold A Dark Horse, which Marciano hasn’t even gotten around to putting up on the streaming services yet. Over the summer, he also teamed up with producer Knxwledge for the dntaskmefrshit. EP. And now he’s got another album coming out, this one with a legendary producer.

As the production mastermind behind Cypress Hill, DJ Muggs helped change the sound of rap music in the early ’90s. Unlike the rest of Cypress Hill, Muggs doesn’t come from the West Coast. He’s a half-Cuban, half-Italian dude from Queens. And his cinematic sound had as much to do with East Coast rap as West Coast. Muggs is still a part of Cypress Hill, and he produced their Elephants On Acid album, which came out last month. But in recent years, he’s been making full-length collaborations with rappers like the GZA, Ill Bill, and Meyhem Lauren. And in a couple of weeks, he and Roc Mari will release their new LP Koas.

Kaos will supposedly soundtrack a new movie in which Muggs and Marci play old friends, with Muggs just returning from a long prison sentence. We don’t get any of that in first single “Shit I’m On.” Instead, the clip has Marci talking his usual fly shit — “My shades a thousand bucks and up / I got a Russian plug / I get you plugged / Your heart’ll stop pumping blood” — over a surprisingly slick piano loop from Muggs. In the Infamous Oz-directed video, Muggs and Marci travel around New York City, looking pensive. Watch it below.

Kaos is out 10/19 on Soul Assassins Records.