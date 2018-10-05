Earlier this year, the Sarah Tudzin-led project Illuminati Hotties released their excellent debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies. It landed on our list of best albums of 2018 so far and was named an Album Of The Week. They’ve been on tour in support of the album for the last couple months, and they just rolled through New York City to perform at our offices for a Stereogum session.

They started the performance off by mirroring the album, a short intro leading into “(You’re Better) Than Ever,” and followed that up with “Cuff” and wrapped things up with “Paying Off The Happiness.” Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

10/05 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge

11/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

11/02 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

11/03 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/05 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

11/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex ^

11/07 Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones #

11/08 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues #

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #

11/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

11/12 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

11/13 Dallas, TX @ Dada #

11/15 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar #

11/16 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn #

11/17 Nashville, TN @ Hi Watt #

11/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco #

* w/ Diet Cig

^ w/ Los Campesinos!

# w/ Vundabar

Kiss Yr Frenemies is out now via Tiny Engines.