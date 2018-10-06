Meek Mill Cast In 12 O’Clock Boys Film Adaptation

Meek Mill has been cast in 12 O’Clock Boys, an upcoming adaptation of Lotfy Nathan’s 2013 documentary of the same name following a group of young dirt bikers in Baltimore. Deadline reports that Meek Mill will play the leader of a bike gang called the Midnight Clique. It will be the rapper’s first role in a studio feature film; previously, as Pitchfork reports, he appeared in the film Streets.

12 O’Clock Boys, directed by Angel Manuel Soto based on an original script from Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins with rewrites from Sherman Payne, is about a young boy named Mouse who tries to join the Midnight Clique. The cast also features Teyonah Parris, Jahi Winston, and Will Catlett. The film is being produced by Overbrook Entertainment’s Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Marc Bienstock, and Clarence Hammond.

In July, Meek Mill released the Legends Of The Summer EP, his first project since being released from prison after a protracted legal battle. He and his legal battles will also be the subject of an upcoming six-part documentary series from Amazon Prime Video and Jay Z’s Roc Nation.