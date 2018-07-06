After a protracted legal battle and a probation-violation sentence that was stunning in its petty cruelty, Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill continues to fight for his freedom. But while he’s free, for now, he’s getting back to the crucial business of being a rap star. And he has a lot to rap about.

Not long ago, Meek debuted his new single “Stay Woke,” a duet with Miguel, at the BET Awards. The song is one of four new ones that appears on Legends Of The Summer, the new EP that Meek just released. The EP switches its moods up relentlessly, going from triumphant fury to stunned contemplation. And it takes hard looks at Meek’s own personal struggles and at the prison-industrial complex that’s affected Meek and so many other young people of color.

In addition to Miguel, the new EP also features contributions from Swizz Beatz, Jeremih, and PnB Rock. It’s a short collection, but it’s strong, and none of the songs, at least on first listen, are skip-worthy. On “Milladelphia,” in particular, he’s in total destroyer mode. It’s good to have this guy back. You can use Spotify to stream the EP below.

The Legends Of The Summer EP is out now on Maybach Music Group/Atlantic.