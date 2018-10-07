Limp Bizkit and Insane Clown Posse both performed last night at Rock Allegiance Festival in Camden, NJ. Some drama must’ve unfolded between the bands backstage, because ICP’s Shaggy 2 Dope ran onstage and dropkicked Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

In videos of the performance, Durst is letting out a guttural growl when Shaggy swoops in and attempts to kick his head. The kick falls short and security wrestles him to the ground. Durst, apparently unaware of his attacker’s identity, says, “What a pussy, couldn’t even pull it off. Let’s give that guy a hand.”

The two bands have collaborated before and there hasn’t been any news of recent beef, but one Reddit user points out their hostile history:

Well it all started 20 years ago when ICP was trying their hardest to sell out. They performed at Woodstock and after was told “Fred wants to meet with you” they had no idea who the fuck Fred was. I guess Fred Durst was a mega superstar and egoed out on them hard like wouldn’t look at them or anything while he talked. He invited them on the Family Values tour with Korn and all those bands then at the last minute told them to fuck off outside and booted them. They were on this huge festival show Monster sponsored together and I’m assuming he was a cunt again.

Check out the dropkick below.