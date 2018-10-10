Stream Yowler’s New Album Black Dog In My Path

Maryn Jones has become one of this decade’s preeminent crafters of indie-rock folklore, through her work with All Dogs and Saintseneca and with her solo project Yowler. She started Yowler in 2013, and when The Offer came out the following year it felt like a quiet respite in comparison to the louder music she was then making then. But Black Dog In My Path represents the full breadth of Jones’ songwriting abilities, from the sub-disco swirl of lead single “WTFK” to the booming intensity of “Where Is My Light?.” Yowler is now her sole outlet for music, and that urgency and necessity shines through on her latest album.

In our recent interview with Jones, she talked about how the album was inspired by digging back into her ancestral roots on the Isle Of Man in Scotland:

I was reading up on some urban legends and stories and there was some imagery that was really inspiring to me. One of the concepts was this black dog that is seen around the island. To some people it’s a bad omen and then to other people it’s like a protective sign. There’s this story about a fisherman or something who’s about to go out on his boat and he sees this black dog blocking the way and so he doesn’t go out [on the water]. And then there’s this huge storm. So [the title represents] both — it’s like a warning and a protection to not go where you shouldn’t go, don’t go to the sad dark place.

Listen to Black Dog In My Path below.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^

11/12 Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge

11/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-Op

11/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

11/15 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

11/16 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

11/17 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

11/18 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/19 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

^ Album release show

Black Dog In My Path is out 10/12 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.