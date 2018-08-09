Yowler, the Philadelphia-based solo project of Maryn Jones (All Dogs, Saintseneca), is back today with a new track called “WTFK,” the lead single off of her forthcoming album Black Dog In My Path, due out in October via Double Double Whammy.

“WTFK” sinks its teeth into hard to swallow pills of self-reflection. Jones commands attention and spaces out her words as she sings: “If want is evil, I’m becoming dark/ The skin is peeled, fill me up/ I wanna taste it.”

There are some new sonic textures thrown into “WTFK” that sound totally unlike anything we’ve heard from Yowler before. As the song unfurls, a bouncy steel drum-inspired beat comes in and lights up Jones’ macabre turns of phrase. “WTFK” is less whispery and more upbeat than previous releases, but just as urgent and intimate as Yowler’s last album, 2015’s The Offer. Listen below.

Black Dog In My Path is out 10/12 on Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.