Back in February, Longwave announced that they were reuniting after nine years. While their forthcoming album is still under wraps, today’s single “Stay With Me” is the veteran New York rockers’ first new music since 2008’s Secrets Are Sinister.

“Stay With Me” is hardly an original title. It’s tough not to conjure up Sam Smith’s voice after hearing those words. But Longwave’s take on the pleading ballad is bouncy and electric with a sneaking, sinister edge. It’s classic Longwave, still carrying some of the dreamy, shoegaze-leaning fuzz that distinguished the band during the dawn of NYC’s indie rock resurgence in the early ’00s.

Listen to “Stay With Me” below and check out Longwave’s upcoming fall tour dates supporting Blue October as well as their headlining slot at Bowery Ballroom in November.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Room

10/18 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

10/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

10/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/17 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

“Stay With Me” is out now. Pre-order the limited edition 7″ through Bodan Kuma Recordings here.