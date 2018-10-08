Watch Anderson .Paak Cover Slum Village With Robert Glasper In NYC

Anderson .Paak says his upcoming album Oxnard is “the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to The Blueprint, the Game’s The Documentary, and The College Dropout. Based on his selection of material during an NYC guest appearance Sunday night, it seems he was probably bumping some Dilla back then, too — though judging by the sound of .Paak’s music you could have probably already guessed as much.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, .Paak — who released the Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Tints” last week — made a special appearance during Robert Glasper’s residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club. (Lupe Fiasco also stopped by the previous night to perform “Dumb It Down.”) Onstage with Glasper’s band, .Paak vamped his way through a cover of “The Look Of Love” from Slum Village’s 1997 release Fan-Tas-Tic Vol. 1. He unfortunately updated the lyrics to reference Instagram and “thots” and fortunately threw in a lovely new hook. It’s pretty repetitive, but the groove sounds so good I could probably keep it on loop for the better part of an hour.

Glasper is playing 48 shows in 24 nights at the Blue Note, an intimate 200-capacity club in Greenwich Village. There are a lot of scheduled guest appearances, but it looks like surprise visitors will be popping up throughout. Sets are popping off at 8PM and 10:30PM every night, with only a few nights off between now and 10/28.

Watch the .Paak x Glasper collaboration below, and stick around for the Lupe Fiasco appearance if the spirit moves you.

Oxnard when?