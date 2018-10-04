Anderson .Paak – “Tints” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Anderson .Paak is gearing up for the release of his new album Oxnard, the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2016 breakout Malibu. And today, he’s back with his first new song since this spring’s “‘Til It’s Over” and “Bubblin.” It’s called “Tints,” it premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, and it features Kendrick Lamar.

Previously, Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar were both featured on Dr. Dre’s Compton track “Deep Water,” and .Paak was one of the artists that Kendrick tapped for his star-studded Black Panther soundtrack album. But the funky, smooth-as-hell “Tints” is their first true collab.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak revealed that the upcoming Oxnard will be executive produced by Dr. Dre, and Madlib also worked on it. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [JAY-Z]’s The Blueprint, the Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout,” he said. Listen to “Tints” below.