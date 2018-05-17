Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin” Video

Anderson .Paak rightfully broke the fuck out in 2016 with the killer one-two punch of Malibu and Yes Lawd!, his album with Knxwledge under the name NxWorries. Since then, he’s become an unstoppable touring machine, honing his craft with electric live performances at festivals and late-night shows alike. And finally, it seems like a new studio album might be on the way.

Earlier this year, .Paak told Triple J that his new solo album featuring production from Dr. Dre was “almost done,” and his backing band, the Free Nationals, also have a new album coming. In March, .Paak shared the new song “Til It’s Over” as part of an Apple HomePod ad directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA Twigs. And now he’s shared another new song.

Where “Til It’s Over” represented .Paak at his danciest and his poppiest, “Bubblin,” which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music today, shows off the rap side of his sound. As he explained to Lowe:

I had the beat from Jhalil Beats and Antman Wonder. Jhalil sent me a pack of beats, you know 50, 60 beats. I loved them all. I was just writing to all these beats and that was one of them that I just loved off top. “It sounded like some black 007 action adventure high speed chase type of music. Originally I was trying to get Lil Simz to rap on it first because she was in the studio too. I remember trying to get other people on it, then eventually I just wrote on it. It took me a couple of days. I did it. I started it in LA and I finished it in New York. And it was just one of them ones. It gets the energy going, gets the blood going.

Listen and watch the accompanying Calmatic-directed video, which features a zebra and an ATM perpetually spewing cash, below.

Elsewhere in the interview with Lowe, .Paak revealed that he has “65,000 songs in the vault. No features, fam. Some of them are a cappella, no beats. 15-minute songs, my bro. Trust me, I’m good fam.”