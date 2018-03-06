FKA Twigs Dances To Anderson .Paak In Spike Jonze-Directed Apple HomePod Ad

FKA Twigs is beyond just a talented musician; she’s also an incredible dancer and actress, as evidenced by a brand-new short film directed by Spike Jonze to promote Apple HomePod.

In the nearly four-minute film, FKA Twigs comes home from a dull, dreary day at work. She begins to daydream and moves to the uptempo beat of Anderson .Paak’s funky new single “Til It’s Over.” Her living room bends and twists along to the melody, turning a mundane night at home into a light-filled colorful fantasy.

“Til It’s Over” showcases .Paak’s unique vocals with a refreshing electronic mix. Watch the video and listen to the new song below:

This article originally appeared on Billboard.