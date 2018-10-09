Girlpool – “Where You Sink” & “Lucy’s”

Last year, Girlpool released their excellent sophomore album, Powerplant, which landed on our best albums of 2017 list. They followed that up with a one-off with Dev Hynes, “Picturesong,” earlier this year, and ahead of a fall tour with Porches, they’re sharing two new songs called “Where You Sink” and “Lucy’s.”

Both tracks have roots in solo material the duo have shared over the years — the former appears on Harmony Tividad’s Oove Is Rare and the latter popped up on Cleo Tucker’s since-removed Looking Pretty At The Wall EP — but both emerge here more fully-formed and with the full, staticky blasts of noise that the band has adopted as of late.

Both Tividad and Tucker have shared quotes to accompany each of their songs. Here they are:

TIVIDAD: “Where You Sink” explores our fixations on characters in our lives and the projections we create. It explores our natural human desire to be made special by another. I wrote it when I found myself looking at one person from various angles (emotionally); I found them to be beautiful in toxic but charismatic ways. It’s about loving someone who you don’t really have the chance to get to know fully because their time is spent trying to get out of their head, further from reality. It explores the complications of trying to get close to someone who ultimately wants to be far from themselves. TUCKER: This song responds to stubborn feelings from a past relationship. I wrote “Lucy’s” a couple of years ago to sort through some droning thoughts about hope, distraction, and love. ‘I swear I’ll be alright/ although (you) are in the sky,’ continues to resonate. These lyrics distinguish a time when my partner would check out from our relationship. I reassured myself that even when they were not present, and I was, that I would be alright. I was hopeful that my partner would find resolve from their struggles, which stifled their capacity to provide the kind of care and attention that I needed. I practiced nurture, and I hoped that they would find the ambition that I saw in them.”

Listen to both songs below.

TOUR DATES:

10/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/24 Greenfield, MA @ Hawks + Reed *

10/25 Boston, MA @ Somerville Theatre *

10/26 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater *

10/27 Toronto, ON @ Rec Room *

10/28 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/30 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

10/31 Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College *

11/01 St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room *

11/02 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

11/03 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell Stage *

11/04 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

11/05 College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse *

11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

* w/ Porches

“Where You Sink” and “Lucy’s” are out now via Anti-.