Girlpool – “Picturesong” (Feat. Dev Hynes)

Girlpool are embarking on a short tour up and down both coasts later this month, and they’re releasing a new song to mark the occasion, their first material since last year’s Powerplant, which we called one of the best albums of 2017. “Picturesong” is something that they worked on with Dev Hynes, who contributed backing vocals, keyboards, and guitars to it and helped mix the track. It’s a pillowing and somnolent haze, with all three voices intermingling on top of snaking guitar lines and, towards the end, a satisfying static buzz. “What does holy want?/ I’ll be that picturesong/ Make me into hundred words hide me in bathroom walls,” they muse.

“Picturesong is a word invented to explore what we create in each other when we want to feel deep love because of loneliness or otherwise, and brings into question the reality and delusion of the things we feel,” Girlpool says in a statement. Dev Hynes adds: “I’m such a fan of Girlpool, and loved working with them. Their harmonies are some of my favourites that are out there.”

Listen to the track below.

TOUR DATES:

02/07 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

02/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

02/09 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

02/10 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

02/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex %

02/21 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

02/22 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space ^

02/23 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

02/24 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project %

* w/ Land of Talk (solo), Forth Wanderers

# w/ Land of Talk (solo), Palberta

% w/ The Hotelier, Special Explosion

^ w/ Special Explosion

“Picturesong” is out now via Anti-.