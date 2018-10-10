Stove – “Duckling Fantasy”

Stove began in the wake of one of Ovlov’s many breakups as the solo project of Ovlov frontman Steve Hartlett. Ovlov are back now — they finally released their sophomore album Tru earlier this year — but Stove is here to stay too, and it’s not a solo project anymore. Rounded out by drummer/vocalist Jordyn Blakely, bassist Alex Molini, and guitarist Mike Hammond, Stove are now a full-fledged band, and they’re about to follow up their 2015 debut Is Stupider with a new album called ‘s Favorite Friend. We’ve heard one song so far, “Mosquiter,” and today they’ve shared another.

‘s Favorite Friend was written and recorded during a time when Hartlett and Blakely had both recently lost loved ones, and they confront that grief directly on new song “Duckling Fantasy.” Written by Blakely, who also sings lead vocals on the track, the song seesaws between an uneasy groove and warm fuzz-rock catharsis. Blakely told The Fader, where the track premiered, that it’s “about me coming to terms with my father’s death and the frustration of having unresolved tension with people in your life who are now deceased.” As she explains:

I wanted the groove and rhythm to feel disorienting and unsettling to help embody those feelings of anger and discomfort. “Duckling Fantasy” is a joke from a prank phone call series. When I was picking a title that phrase came to mind since — in terms of the song — I am the duckling, and the fantasy is for my dad to still be living; for reality to be the opposite of itself. At the time we were recording there were a lot of changes happening in our individual lives, our relationships with each other and the band, and politically and socially (we recorded in January 2017), so a lot of that energy came through — especially the theme of loss and adapting to or accepting difficult changes.

‘s Favorite Friend is out 10/31 via Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.