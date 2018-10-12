Los Angeles noise rockers HEALTH scored a whole new indie audience last month with their woozy single featuring Soccer Mommy and produced by Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick “MASS GRAVE.” But the band, made up of Jacob Duzsik, John Famiglietti, and Benjamin Miller, clearly isn’t bending over backwards to keep it. The next installation in their series of collaborative singles is a dark, blistering track featuring Parisian electronic musician Perturbator called “BODY/PRISON.”

The band coos grimly over pelting percussion and machine-gun synths that vacillate from nails-on-chalkboard howls to stomping, pulverizing explosions. Sirens bubble up from below and, given the screaming production, the whole song sounds a bit like a hysterical suburb in the dystopian aftermath of the attack of some terrifying predator.

In another of their notably hilarious and self-aware press statements, HEALTH said of the track:

“Aldous Huxley once remarked “After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music”… but that shit has nothing to do with this track. We give you “BODY/PRISON,” a collaboration between HEALTH and Perturbator.”

There is also a video-game-themed music video for “Body Prison” directed by Zev Deans. Watch below.

“BODY/PRISON” is out now via Loma Vista. HEALTH have announced a run of European dates supporting The NBHD; check them out here.