HEALTH – “MASS GRAVE” (Feat. Soccer Mommy)

HEALTH and Soccer Mommy are two names you might not expect to see together, but here we are! It’s 2018 and anything can happen. The Los Angeles-based epic rock band have been pretty quiet since the release of 2016’s Death Magic — they released a collaboration with NOLIFE last year, and also had a New Order cover in Atomic Blonde — but they’re back with a new song, “MASS GRAVE,” which features vocals from Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison. The track was produced by Purity Ring’s Corrin Roddick.

In what my opinion is a very good press quote, the band had this to say:

The annals of music history are filled with a rich tradition of trios. Crosby, Stills, & Nash… Emerson, Lake, and Palmer… Lennon, McCartney, and that other guy… And now Soccer Mommy, the guy from Purity Ring, and HEALTH.

We give you ‘MASS GRAVE.’

The stormy song features Allison’s voice intermingling with the band’s Jake Duzsik. “I didn’t mean to hurt you/ If I did, I didn’t know/ If you meant to hurt me/ I would have let it go,” they sing around each other. Listen to it below.

“MASS GRAVE” is out now via Loma Vista.