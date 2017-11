It’s been more than two years since Los Angeles dance-rockers HEALTH came back with their last album, the very good Death Magic. Today, they’ve teamed up with NOLIFE, a New York producer whose music fuses experimental music and hardcore, on a new single with the utterly badass title “Hard To Be A God.” The track is an ominous, brooding synth-creeper, and it makes me wish we had a new HEALTH album on the way. Check it out below.

“Hard To Be A God” is out now at iTunes.