Kamaiyah – “All I Know” (Feat. Travis Scott)

Kamaiyah was originally supposed to release her major-label debut Don’t Ever Get It Twisted in April 2017. That didn’t happen. Sample clearance issues apparently held the album up, and the Oakland rapper ended up releasing the very good Before I Wake mixtape to tide fans over.

That was nearly a year ago now, and there’s still no word on what’s going on with the album. But we have gotten a few songs since then, and now we’re getting another one. Because today, Kamaiyah has shared a new song called “All I Know” that features Travis Scott.

According to Kamaiyah, “All I Know” is actually two years old. “Someone leaked my song with Travis $cott on the internet and that’s the wrong version this shit still ain’t mixed and 2yrs old but fuck it,” she wrote on Twitter. “whoever leaked it can suck it.” Listen below.