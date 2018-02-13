Kamaiyah – “Henny On Ice,” “Seasons,” & “Through The Night”

Oakland-based rapper Kamaiyah was supposed to release her major-label debut last April. Instead, she came out with a fun and unfussy mixtape, Before I Wake, in November, more than making up for the rumored album’s absence. She returned last week with two SoundCloud singles, the synth-drenched “Seasons” and the wavy slow jam “Through The Night.” Today she shares the upbeat, club-friendly “Henny On Ice.” It’s the kind of song that makes you want to give your Range Rover a champagne car wash with all of your invisible dollars. Unfortunately, there’s still no word of an upcoming album, but you can listen to all three tracks below.