Paul Simon played as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He performed a new version of “Can’t Run But” with the New York City chamber ensemble yMusic, as well as “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The former song appears on his latest LP, In The Blue Light. This was Simon’s ninth time as musical guest on SNL and his 15th appearance on the show. The performance follows his final show on his farewell tour in Queens. Watch his performance below.

Maggie Rogers will perform on next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Jonah Hill.