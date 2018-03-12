Paul Simon Announces Final Dates Of His Farewell Tour

Earlier this year, general all-around legend Paul Simon announced that he’s “bringing [his] performing career to a natural end.” The 76-year-old Simon says that he may still play occasional one-off shows for charity but that, after this summer’s Homeward Bound farewell tour, he’s done with touring. But his farewell tour is quite an undertaking; Simon will spend months, from May to September on the road. And he’s just announced what he says will be his final dates.

Simon already announced one North American leg of his farewell tour last month, and when that’s done, he’ll head to Europe on a trek that’ll include his big London farewell show. But when that’s done, Simon will once again return to North America for a final leg. In September, he’ll play a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden before ending the tour with a final show at an undisclosed location in Simon’s New York hometown. Check out all of the dates of that farewell tour below.

TOUR DATES:

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

5/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

5/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

5/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

6/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

6/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

6/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

6/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

6/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

6/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

6/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

6/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

6/30 – Stockholm, Swedon @ Ericsson Globe

7/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

7/03 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

7/05 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

7/07-08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

7/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

7/11 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

7/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

7/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

9/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

9/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

9/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

9/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

9/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

9/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

9/20-21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/22 – New York, NY @ TBA