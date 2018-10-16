Oh Pep! – “Your Nail And Your Hammer”

At the end of the month, Oh Pep! are releasing their sophomore album, I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You…, and we’ve already heard two tracks from it, “Hurt Nobody” and “What’s The Deal With David?.” Today, the Australian duo are sharing a third, “Your Nail And Your Hammer,” which feels a little more grounded than those first two, more content with telling a story and telling it well.
Its seed is meeting someone in line for some bureaucratic nonsense, the great societal equalizer, and striking up a conversation, and it continues with Olivia Hally extrapolating based on that experience. “This was of a fleeting encounter where my imagination flared, prompted weeks later by some song titles I had written on my wall,” she explains.
The insidiously catchy chorus — “Cold little heart breaks apart/ With your nail and your hammer” — sounds like gears grinding up against each other, the machinations of the mind when a brief moment leaves you inexplicably wondering for weeks afterwards.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
10/18 Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
10/19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre *
10/20 Kansas City, MO @ Truman *
10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live Upstairs
10/23 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/29 Toronto, ON @ Baby G’s
11/02 Paris, France @ Supersonic +
11/03 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique +
11/04 Cologne, Germany @ MTC +
11/05 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso +
11/07 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow +
11/08 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar +
11/09 Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain +
11/11 Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea Club +
11/13 Munich, Germany @ Kranhalle +
11/14 Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte +
11/16 London, UK @ The Islington
11/23 Queenscliff, VIC, Australia @ Queenscliffe Music Festival
11/30 Berry, NSW, Australia @ Fairgrounds Festival
12/01 Richmond, VIC, Australia @ Corner Hotel
12/08 Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ The Old Museum
12/14 Thebarton, SA, Australia @ The Wheatsheaf
12/15 Freemantle, NSW, Australia @ Mojo’s Bar
01/11 Sydney, NSW, Australia @ The Landsdowne
02/25 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
02/26 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
03/02 Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
03/05 Austin, TX @ Stubbs
03/06 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
03/08 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
03/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/10 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
03/15 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
03/20 Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
03/22 Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
03/23 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
03/24 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
03/25 Omaha, NE @ Reverb
* w/ Gregory Alan Isakov
* w/ Middle Kids
I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You… is out 10/26 via ATO. Pre-order it here.