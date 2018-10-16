Watch Arctic Monkeys’ “Warp Speed Chic” Short Film

Arctic Monkeys have spent 2018 promoting Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, their surprisingly lounge-y first album in five years. Although they didn’t release any singles ahead of the album drop, since then they’ve shared videos for “Four Out Of Five” and the title track, done a bunch of TV gigs, and covered a smattering of artists on stage and in studio.

Today the Monkeys present “Warp Speed Chic,” an 11-minute short film directed by Ben Chappell, who helmed those music videos plus others for Alex Turner’s Last Shadow Puppets side project. Chappell also made a short film about the Arctics’ 2014 South American tour, so he’s accustomed to hanging out with the band.

Here’s what Chappell had to say about this project:

After spending a year documenting Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino I wanted to try and pull it all together in a short film. I spent a few weeks with the band in France documenting the recording process with my 16mm camera in September 2017. At that point I was still only hearing bits and pieces of the tunes as they were being recorded. Nearly a year later, I was on stage with them in Lyon France, shooting some of those same tunes. When the film came back from the lab I put the live songs next to my shots of them recording and found it to be quite nice. With that as a starting point, I then used James Ford’s instrumental mixes of the album and I put an assortment of the images we created for this album overtop, giving a glimpse into the last year and the full progression of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

In other Arctic Monkeys news, the band announced they’re releasing a “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” 7″ with previously unreleased B-side “Anyways” on 11/30. In the meantime, watch “Warp Speed Chic” below.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out now on Domino. Pre-order the new 7″ here.