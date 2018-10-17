Gabby’s World – “I Get You”

In a couple of weeks, Gabrielle Smith will release her first album as Gabby’s World, Beast On Beast, though the New York-based band is just the latest iteration of a project that Smith began over a decade ago. We’ve heard two singles from Beast On Beast already, “Rear View” and “Winter, Withdraw,” and today Smith is debuting the third, “I Get You.”

It’s a song about finding that someone who complements you perfectly and hoping that same sense of completeness is reciprocated. “I get you/ Do you get me too?” Smith asks in the aerated chorus, accompanied by a layer of chirruping backing vocalists.

Smith’s songs often act as little pockets of warmth in a world that’s far too cold and brutal, and here she likens that protectiveness to “a warm soft clay spot to nest in” against a society that’s “overgrown with fear and hatred.” “I Get You” is an antidote to the cynicism that can arise when faced with too much hardship — an interlocking puzzle piece that feels like a shield.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) *

12/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

12/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

12/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

12/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

* Record Release Show w/ Lexie & Emily Yacina

^ w/ Japanese Breakfast

Beast On Beast is out 11/2 via Yellow K Records. Pre-order it here.