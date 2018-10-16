Portland’s Pure Bathing Culture released a full album cover of the Blue Nile’s 1989 LP, Hats, back in August. Last night, Chvrches took a stab at standout single, “The Downtown Lights,” during their encore at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The fellow Glasgow natives gave the synthy classic a modern update while staying true to the original ’80s influence. This was their first time covering the song and LA indie-rockers Lo Moon joined them for the cover. Watch and listen below.

Read our review of Chvrches’ most recent album, Love Is Dead, which came out earlier this year.