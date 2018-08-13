Back in June, Portland’s Pure Bathing Culture announced their full album cover of the Blue Nile’s 1989 lost treasure Hats and shared the LP’s closing track “Saturday Night” which features Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. The record is currently available through Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series, but if you haven’t already bought the limited edition vinyl, Pure Bathing Culture just shared the lush “The Downtown Lights” via OPB.

The duo didn’t deviate much from the impressionistic original recording. They did punch up the electronics, though, and Sarah Versprille’s vocals vibrate with a bittersweet, yearning romanticism. It’s a steamy and glittery take on the Blue Nile’s late-night classic and Gibbard contributed some backing vocals. Listen below.

Pure Bathing Culture’s cover of Hats is available now via Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series.