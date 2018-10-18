Jennifer Castle – “Midas Touch” (Feat. The Weather Station)

The Weather Station and Jennifer Castle are two Canadian musicians who both make gorgeous, insular, personal music — music that could be described as folk even as it strays from all genre boundaries. They’re both two-time nominees for Canada’s Polaris Music Prize and mutual admirers, and now the people at Polaris Cover Sessions have gotten them to team up on two new songs.

For the occasion, both Castle and Tamara Lindeman, the woman who records as the Weather Station, have recorded new songs. Both of them sing on each other’s songs. And the two songs are coming out today as a collaborative split single.

We’ve already posted video of Castle and Lindeman recording Lindeman’s song “I Tried To Wear The World” together. That comes paired with Castle’s own song “Midas Touch,” another small and spectral tune. The two songs complement each other beautifully, and you can hear the studio versions of both of them below. Also below, read what Lindeman and Castle have to say about the project.

Lindeman says:

I’ve looked up to Jennifer for a long time and she’s been a songwriting and singing hero of mine for probably forever. I just thought it would be cool to see inside of her process and her world and learn something. And it’s actually been really cool because we’re more similar than I thought. I see her doing things, and it all makes sense to me, and I understand her music better, and it’s exciting.

Castle says:

I came to the project via Tam, and it seemed like just a really rare opportunity to go into the studio and have that resource provided for us. So I think we both kind of jumped on it on that level. I just feel grateful for a day in the studio today and an opportunity to do something we wouldn’t be able to “afford” to try.

The split single is out now on Paradise Of Bachelors.