The Weather Station – “I Tried To Wear The World” (Feat. Jennifer Castle)

For the last few years, the Polaris Cover Sessions have paired together Canadian musicians who have been nominated in the past for the country’s esteemed Polaris Music Prize. This year’s team-up comes from the Weather Station and Jennifer Castle. Both are two-time nominees, and both were included on the long list this year, Castle for Angels Of Death and the Weather Station for her self-titled album.

Earlier this year, the two artists got together to record two new collaborative songs, “I Tried To Wear The World” and “Midas Touch.” Both will be included on a 7″ that will be given out during next year’s Record Store Day.

“I’ve looked up to Jennifer for a long time and she’s been a songwriting and singing hero of mine for probably forever,” the Weather Station’s Tamara Linderman said in a statement. “I just thought it would be cool to see inside of her process and her world and learn something and it’s actually been really cool because we’re more similar than I thought and I see her doing things and it all makes sense to me and I understand her music better and it’s exciting.”

So says Castle: “I came to the project via Tam and it seemed like just a really rare opportunity to go into the studio and have that resource provided for us. So I think we both kind of jumped on it on that level. I just feel grateful for a day in the studio today and an opportunity to do something we wouldn’t be able to ‘afford’ to try.”

Below, you can watch a video of them recording one of their collaborations together, called “I Tried To Wear The World.”

There’s also an interview between the two artists: