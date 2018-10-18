Posthumous Lil Peep Album Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 Out Next Month

Last November, not long after becoming one of the most polarizing and influential new voices in music, Lil Peep died of an accidental overdose at age 21. Just a few days before the anniversary of his death, a posthumous album has been scheduled for release.

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, out next month, was pieced together by Peep’s friends Smokeasac and George Astasio of IIVI. It does not include “Falling Down,” Peep’s controversial posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion.

Judging by the sound of lead single “Cry Alone,” the new album will continue to explore the intersection of emo and rap, further developing the sound that made young Gus Ahr such a noteworthy figure. Over electric guitars, trap drum programming, and a beat that reminds me of Sublime attempting nu-metal, Peep delivers a thesis on coping with alienation you might reasonably describe as unhealthy:

I don’t want to cry alone right now

I’m kissin’ on styrofoam right now

I don’t want to die alone right now

I just did a line of blow right now

I hate everybody in my hometown

I wanna burn my whole high school to the ground

I hate everybody in my hometown

Tell the rich kids to look at me now

It arrives with a video by Max Beck, who provides some context in a press release:

Peep and I shot Cry Alone back in May 2017. He originally thought it was going to be a track included on COWYS1, but it ended up fitting better on COWYS2 which inevitably postponed the videos release… Here’s the story: It was around 1AM when I saw Peep on Twitter asking if someone could bring him McDonalds in Berkeley. I texted him asking what he was doing in town (I was living in the Bay Area at the time) and he told me he’d just finished his show in SF, but that I should come to his hotel and maybe take some photos if I was down. Ever since I met him, we talked about shooting various videos, but nothing ever came into fruition so I suggested we shoot a music vid that night. He said it was perfect timing cause he’d just recorded a bunch of new music and that we’d pick a song when I got there. After listening to a few different songs and discussing ideas we chose Cry Alone. “It just feels right”, he said. “It’s the only song that fits the energy of the night”.

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Broken Smile (My All)”

02 “Runaway”

03 “Sex With My Ex”

04 “Cry Alone”

05 “Leanin'”

06 “16 Lines”

07 “Life Is Beautiful

08 “Hate Me”

09 “IDGAF”

10 “White Girl”

11 “Fingers”

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 is out 11/9. Pre-order it here.