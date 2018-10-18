South African-born Australian pop star Troye Sivan has teamed up with Sigur Rós’ Jónsi to write and record a new song for the upcoming Joel Edgerton-directed film Boy Erased. We heard a preview of “Revelation” in the movie’s trailer, and today they release it in full.

Boy Erased follows the son of a Baptist pastor who is outed to his parents at age 19 and forced to choose between either attending conversion therapy or being permanently exiled and shunned by his family. Sivan and Jónsi’s piano-led love song is about meeting someone who you know is going to change your life, and finding yourself in them.

“Joel showed us a scene from the movie, and I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s this one moment of relief in the film,” Sivan remarked earlier this month after performing the song live for the first time. “He has that experience and the sky doesn’t fall down on him. The world doesn’t come crashing down, and it’s a ‘revelation’ to him. That person that he was with is a revolution to him, and it was just so inspiring.”

Sivan impressed us back in August with his sophomore album, Bloom. The LP compiles Sivan’s reflections on growing up and navigating the world as a young gay man— his sexual experiences, falling in love, and celebrating who he is. Last year, Jónsi contributed to the soundtrack for The Circle. He’s previously written title songs for films and helmed the award-winning score for We Bought A Zoo.

Listen to “Revelation” below.

The Boy Erased soundtrack is out digitally on 10/26 and physically on 11/2 with the film’s theatrical release. Pre-order it here.