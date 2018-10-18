Last week, Usher dropped his surprise album A and critics were largely unimpressed. It’s hard to imagine getting excited about Usher in 2018, let alone creating a Twitter account dedicated to defending him. But apparently, Twitter user @Lala20548756 was so jazzed about his lukewarm release that they felt compelled to address any tweet that criticized it. People speculated that Usher secretly ran this account, which would’ve been an incredible turn of events.

Rolling Stone reached out to a representative, who denied the rumor on Usher’s behalf: “Usher is not, contrary to rumors emerging on social media, operating a secret Twitter account for the purpose of defending his latest album. Just to be clear…Usher is definitely NOT behind this account and Usher does NOT have a burner account @lala20548756.” The Twitter account has since been deleted.

When @lala20548756 was active, the user sought justice for Usher. One tweet responded a user who called the album “forgettable.” @Lala20548756 wrote, “The guy made that joint in 5 days. That aint an actual official album lol. He was jst havin fun with his birthday on its way. So now that his birthday has gone past, u can forget it peacefully. No one will blame u. lol.” Usher, wherever you are, it doesn’t have to be like this.

lmaoooooooo usher really using google translate to stan himself on the burner account wow pic.twitter.com/zCJsSDKeWs — sage 🖖🏽 (@sagemyster) October 18, 2018