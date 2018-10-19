Right now, we’re in a moment where famous rappers love making full-length collaborative albums with other famous rappers. It’s a whole wave. New projects seem to show up every week, and at this rate, every rapper will have a whole album with every other rapper before long. Future is a repeat offender here. In the past few years, he’s made full-lengths with Drake and Young Thug, as well as an EP with Gucci Mane. And now he’s got another one.

From a pop-charts standpoint, this year’s biggest rap breakout is probably Juice WRLD, the 19-year-old emo-informed sing-rapper from the Chicago area. Juice WRLD’s toxic-masculinity-riddled Goodbye & Good Riddance has been a tremendous hit, and his single “Lucid Dreams” has been lingering in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 for months. It’s at #2 right now. Earlier this week, Juice WRLD and Future released the collaborative single “Fine China,” and yesterday, they announced that they had a whole album ready to go. And now it’s here.

WRLD On Drugs is Future’s third big project of the year, following Beast Mode II and the Superfly soundtrack. WRLD On Drugs has guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Gunna, among others. Wheezy handles the bulk of the production, though people like Murda Beatz also contribute. On first listen, it’s perfectly acceptable trap music, a little more melodic than usual. And there’s a weird uncle/nephew hedonist dynamic between Future and Juice WRLD, who have a 15-year age difference between them. Stream the album below.

WRLD On Drugs is out now on Epic.