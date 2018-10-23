Westerman – “Outside Sublime”

Westerman’s Ark EP is out early next month. Back in September, we heard lead single “Albatross,” and just two weeks ago we got its taxidermy-filled music video. Today, the Artist To Watch is sharing the four-track EP’s second single.

“Outside Sublime” is mysterious and slick and gooey. It melts into the same moody sophisti-pop that has garnered the London singer-songwriter buzz since his re-emergence. Westerman’s lyrics are enduring. And the song’s hook, “Be what you want/ I’ll always be your champion,” swells with strength and support.

Listen to “Outside Sublime” below.

The Ark EP is out 11/9 via Blue Flowers Music.