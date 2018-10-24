Axis: Sova – “New Disguise”

Axis: Sova are currently on tour with the recent Band To Watch David Nance Group, and the Chicago rockers are about to put out a new album of their own. The band have long since grown out of their solo project origins, but Shampoo You, out next month on Ty Segall’s Drag City imprint God? Records, is their first to be written, performed, and recorded live to tape as a trio.

We’ve already heard one song from the album, “Dodger,” and now they’ve shared another. “New Disguise” is a muscular new-waver that finds Axis: Sova continuing to grow and evolve beyond the raw, bashed-out garage-rock of their early days — but that’s not to say there isn’t still a killer guitar solo.

“‘New Disguise’ is an awakening song. The narrator struggles to fit in and find a place in this world before experiencing a moment of self-assured awareness, discovering those around them to be alien,” frontman Brett Sova explains. “We’ve all been there at some point — spent time existing in a bizarre void of apathy and lethargy, perpetuating sameness all around us, noticing nearly everyone we know exists there, too, for a time.” Listen below.

<a href="http://axissova.bandcamp.com/album/shampoo-you" target="_blank">Shampoo You by Axis: Sova</a>

Shampoo You is out 11/16 on God? Records. Pre-order it here.