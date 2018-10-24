Tyler, The Creator & Danny Elfman – “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Tyler, The Creator collaborated with Oscar-nominated composer (and new wave icon) Danny Elfman on the soundtrack for the new animated The Grinch reboot.
The album features portions of Elfman’s score plus well-known holiday tunes from Run-DMC, Jackie Wilson, the Supremes, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Buster Poindexter, Nat King Cole, and Pentatonix. It also includes two collaborations between Elfman and Tyler. One is an original called “I’m The Grinch.” The other is a cover of Thurl Ravenscroft’s classic “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Given that the original is one of those flawless holiday chestnuts that’s best left unaltered, it will not surprise you to learn that Tyler and Elfman have failed to improve on it. Instead we get an orchestral, vaguely rap-oriented remake that finds Tyler dialing back his typically growling mic presence in favor of an uncharacteristic smoothness. For once, he’s really not a heel, but I still wouldn’t touch this cover with a 39 1/2-foot pole.
Maybe you’ll feel differently. Listen below and form your own conclusions.
TRACKLIST:
01 “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – Tyler, The Creator
02 “I Am The Grinch” – Tyler, The Creator
03 “Christmas Is” – Run-DMC
04 “Deck The Halls” – Jackie Wilson
05 “Run Rudolph Run” – The Brian Setzer Orchestra
06 “Favorite Things” – The Supremes
07 “Zat You Santa Claus?” – Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue
08 “Christmas In Hollis” – Run-DMC
09 “Jingle Bells” – The Brian Setzer Orchestra
10 “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” – Nat King Cole
11 “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” – Pentatonix
12 “A Wonderful Awful Idea” – Danny Elfman
13 “Stealing Christmas” – Danny Elfman
The Grinch’s soundtrack is out via Columbia on 11/9, the same day the movie hits theaters.