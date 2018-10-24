Tyler, The Creator & Danny Elfman – “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Tyler, The Creator collaborated with Oscar-nominated composer (and new wave icon) Danny Elfman on the soundtrack for the new animated The Grinch reboot.

The album features portions of Elfman’s score plus well-known holiday tunes from Run-DMC, Jackie Wilson, the Supremes, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Buster Poindexter, Nat King Cole, and Pentatonix. It also includes two collaborations between Elfman and Tyler. One is an original called “I’m The Grinch.” The other is a cover of Thurl Ravenscroft’s classic “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Given that the original is one of those flawless holiday chestnuts that’s best left unaltered, it will not surprise you to learn that Tyler and Elfman have failed to improve on it. Instead we get an orchestral, vaguely rap-oriented remake that finds Tyler dialing back his typically growling mic presence in favor of an uncharacteristic smoothness. For once, he’s really not a heel, but I still wouldn’t touch this cover with a 39 1/2-foot pole.

Maybe you’ll feel differently. Listen below and form your own conclusions.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – Tyler, The Creator

02 “I Am The Grinch” – Tyler, The Creator

03 “Christmas Is” – Run-DMC

04 “Deck The Halls” – Jackie Wilson

05 “Run Rudolph Run” – The Brian Setzer Orchestra

06 “Favorite Things” – The Supremes

07 “Zat You Santa Claus?” – Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue

08 “Christmas In Hollis” – Run-DMC

09 “Jingle Bells” – The Brian Setzer Orchestra

10 “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” – Nat King Cole

11 “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” – Pentatonix

12 “A Wonderful Awful Idea” – Danny Elfman

13 “Stealing Christmas” – Danny Elfman

The Grinch’s soundtrack is out via Columbia on 11/9, the same day the movie hits theaters.