When Jay Rock said, “Fuck everything else, win, win, win, win,” in his song, “Win,” he was referring to Georgia’s gubernatorial race. “I’m all in the field, duck huntin’ shit” is clearly a comment on hunting regulations. “My trigger finger got callus, baby, my bare knuckles got talent, baby” imparts his stance on gun control. None of that is true, but the Redemption track was given a remix for Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams’ campaign for governor.

Some of the original song’s lyrics remain unchanged, namely, “Win, win, win, win.” But “Get out the way, get out the way, get out the way yeah” is replaced with “Get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote yeah.” Other lines include “Just vote for Stacey, not that other bro,” “Vote for Stacey Abrams, that’s a win, win, win, win,” and “ATL so lit. Win, win, win, win.” The rapper does a really good Jay Rock impression. Listen to the full song below.