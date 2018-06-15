Stream Jay Rock’s New Album Redemption

Jay Rock’s third studio album, Redemption, is finally here, and thank god. It’s been one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of the year, and the first LP that the TDE rapper has put out since 2015’s 90059. Earlier this month, Jay Rock teased the album by releasing the first episode of his docu-series, Road To Redemption, which provides insight on the LA native’s origin with interviews from TDE label-mates Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and other members from Black Hippy. Today, he’s dropping Redemption, and you can stream it below.

Of the 13 tracks on the album, we’d already heard the triumphant single “WIN” and the raw, incensed opener “The Bloodiest.” Redemption also features appearances by SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Jeremih, and J. Cole, among other rap heavyweights.

You’re probably familiar with the album’s most high-profile song: the star-studded Black Panther banger “King’s Dead” with Future, James Blake, and Kendrick, which spawned one of the most viral (and always funny in tweet format) clauses of 2018, “and then I freaked it.” Well — apologies in advance for this — Jay Rock hyped up this album and then he freaked it. Redemption’s really good. Listen below.

Redemption is out now on TDE/Interscope.