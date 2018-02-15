Jay Rock – “King’s Dead” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake) Video

We heard the remarkable Jay Rock x Kendrick Lamar x Future x James Blake collab “King’s Dead” for the first time last month and we watched Kendrick perform the song at the Grammys. “King’s Dead” is the first single off of Jay Rock’s forthcoming LP and it’s also included on the Black Panther original soundtrack. Today, the song gets the video treatment, directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert. Watch Kendrick, Future, and Jay Rock shake up a boring day at the office in the video below.

Black Panther: The Album is out now.