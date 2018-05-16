Jay Rock – “Win” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

The Los Angeles rapper Jay Rock hasn’t achieved the same level of celebrity or acclaim as Kendrick Lamar or Schoolboy Q, both of whom came up alongside Jay Rock as part of the Black Hippy crew and the TDE label. But Jay Rock has always been an emotive, incensed, driven rapper, and good things are coming his way. Earlier this year, Jay Rock scored with the Black Panther soundtrack banger “King’s Dead.” (Even though Kendrick Lamar and Future probably got more attention for their performances on that song, Jay Rock is the credited name, and he’s really good on it, too.) And today, Jay Rock has come out with a grand, thumping, anthemic new single called “Win.”

Kendrick Lamar shows up on “Win,” but he doesn’t have a verse. Instead, he ad-libs all over the song, hyping up Jay Rock and helping to add to the urgency. But the song would be plenty urgent even without him. It’s a booming and urgent performance from Jay Rock, who raps about triumphing over adversity over a big, hard horn riff and some unforgiving drums.

Jay rock will reportedly follow up his 2015 album 90059 with an as-yet-untitled new LP later this year, and he’ll also take part in the Championship Tour alongside labelmates like Kendrick, Schoolboy, and SZA this summer. Check out “Win” below.

“Win” is out now on TDE.