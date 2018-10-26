Beirut – “Corfu”

Beirut, the globetrotting cosmopolitan pop project led by Zach Condon, are returning early next year with Gallipoli, their first new album since 2015’s No No No. Condon announced the LP last week with a lengthy statement and shared the title track on Monday, and now he’s already given us a second taste of the LP.

“Corfu,” which maintains Condon’s longstanding tradition of naming songs after places, feels like more of an interlude than a full-fledged song, a bossa nova-tinged instrumental track that manages the neat trick of sounding breezy and heavy at the same time. Listen to it below.

Gallipoli is out 2/1 via 4AD.