Cake are back with a new song called “Sinking Ship.” It’s the first new music we’re hearing from the Sacramento band since they released Showroom Of Compassion seven years ago. “Sinking Ship” is a political-leaning song and if you choose to buy it, proceeds will go toward Doctors Without Borders. Cake also announced that they have more new music on the way. “We are happy to be releasing new music; this time in the form of a series of singles,” Cake frontman John McCrea said in a statement.

Cake is scheduled to play a Beto O’Rourke rally in Irving, TX on 10/30 as well as rallies for Democratic midterm challengers like Andrew Janz and Lauren Underwood. They’re headed out on a European tour starting in January. The accompanying video for “Sinking Ship” was directed by Owen Streeter. Watch and listen below.