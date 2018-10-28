Steely Dan’s Walter Becker passed away last year. Over the summer, it was announced that the street where the Steely Dan cofounder grew up in Forest Hills, New York would be co-named “Walter Becker Way.” Today, the street sign was unveiled at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive. The ceremony, which was presented by New York’s Q104.3 and organized by Becker’s fans, included remarks from New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz of Forest Hills, who originally proposed the renaming legislation. Screenwriter and friend of Becker’s Howard A. Rodman served as keynote speaker. Check out the livestream of the ceremony below.
