NYC Street To Be Named After Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

Walter Becker passed away last year, but he’s about to be memorialized forever in his Queens hometown. A section of the street where the Steely Dan cofounder grew up in Forest Hills, New York will soon be co-named “Walter Becker Way.” The motion was put forward by New York City Council member Karen Koslowitz of the 29th District and approved by a full council vote a couple of weeks ago.

The street sign, located at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive, will be officially unveiled in a ceremony on 10/28. The event, presented by New York’s Classic Rock Q104.3 and organized by Becker’s fans, will also include special guests, remembrances from Becker’s friends and colleagues, and giveaways.

“Walter’s fans have decades of experience holding ‘Danfests’ throughout the country, and they always find innovative and eclectic ways of celebrating,” says Becker’s widow Delia. “It will undoubtedly be a fun and free gathering to honor and commemorate Walter as only they can!”