Pistol Annies – “Got My Name Changed Back” Video

Three years ago, the country stars Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton went through one of the decade’s most publicized divorces — the type of story you’d encounter every time you had to buy anything at the supermarket. Lambert followed it up with the great breakup-themed double album The Weight Of These Wings. And now, after going through another high-profile breakup with the country star Anderson East, Lambert’s got another breakup song for us. And this one slaps hard.

Lambert is one third of the country supergroup Pistol Annies, alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. They’ll release the new album Interstate Gospel later this week, and we posted the new single “Masterpiece” last week. We did not, however, post the lead single “Got My Name Changed Back” when it came out. Our bad. You should really hear “Got My Name Changed Back.”

“Got My Name Changed Back” is a giddy, exultant song about a breakup, and old-school pop-country snarl of the highest order. In the extremely fun new video, all three Pistol Annies put on their sparkliest clothes to visit a courthouse, a DMV, and a bank — going through all the paperwork drudgery that comes with a divorce and celebrating the whole time. Watch it below.

Interstate Gospel is out 11/2 on RCA Nashville.