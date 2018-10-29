The Lemonheads – “Can’t Forget” (Yo La Tengo Cover)

Evan Dando started the Boston fuzz-pop band the Lemonheads in 1986, and they went on to make some serious alt-rock radio hits in the ’90s. They broke up in 1997 and got back together in 2005, but it’s been a long time since we heard anything from the Lemonheads. In 2012, Ryan Adams said that he was producing a new album for the band, but that never happened. So now it’s been a little under a decade since the last Lemonheads album, the 2009 covers collection Varshons. And now they’ve just announced its follow-up.

Early next year, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the Lemonheads will release their new LP Varshons II. Once again, it’s a covers album. This time around, Dando and his compatriots will take on songs from people like the Eagles, Lucinda Williams, Florida Georgia Line, and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds. These days, the Lemonheads are the sort of band who gets covered — by younger folks like Courtney Barnett and Joyce Manor — but that evidently won’t stop them from paying tribute to their own influences.

The first thing that we get to hear is the Lemonhead’s take on Yo La Tengo’s “Can’t Forget,” a lovely low-key ramble from YLT’s 1990 album Fakebook. Check out Yo La Tengo’s entirely faithful take on the song below.

Varshons II is out 2/8 on Fire Records.