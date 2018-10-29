Dipset Announce First Album In 14 Years Out On Thanksgiving

The Diplomats, aka Dipset, have announced that they will release their first album in 14 years, Diplomatic Ties, on Thanksgiving (11/22). They’ll follow it up with a Black Friday concert at the Apollo Theatre the following day, and a documentary about the album the following week.

The rap group — which includes Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Jim Jones — have reunited a couple of times over the years, but only recently started performing live together again. The last couple years have seen the release of some new one-offs, most recently “Stronger,” which appeared on the Uncle Drew soundtrack. Their last full-length album, Diplomatic Immunity 2, came out in 2004.

Jim Jones announced the album in an Instagram video post today. The teaser for the album includes a snippet of a new song called “Sauce Boyz.” Check it out below.