Cass McCombs’ last solo album, Mangy Love, was released in 2016. Last week, he shared a new video titled “Tip Of The Sphere,” in which he reads spoken-word passages. Today, McCombs announces a new album to be out 2/8, plus a run of tour dates. The announcement comes with the album’s lead single, “Sleeping Volcanoes.” It’s led by an appropriately hazy guitar riff and patched-together lyrics, edging on stream of consciousness. Listen below
Tour dates:
11/09 – Weissenhäuser Strand, Denmark @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/10-11 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who Festival
11/12 – London, England @ Hoxton Hall
11/14 – Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
11/16 – Rust, Denmark @ Rolling Stone Park
03/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr
03/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/09 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Tip Of The Sphere is out 2/8 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.