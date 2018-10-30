Cass McCombs’ last solo album, Mangy Love, was released in 2016. Last week, he shared a new video titled “Tip Of The Sphere,” in which he reads spoken-word passages. Today, McCombs announces a new album to be out 2/8, plus a run of tour dates. The announcement comes with the album’s lead single, “Sleeping Volcanoes.” It’s led by an appropriately hazy guitar riff and patched-together lyrics, edging on stream of consciousness. Listen below

Tour dates:

11/09 – Weissenhäuser Strand, Denmark @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/10-11 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/12 – London, England @ Hoxton Hall

11/14 – Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

11/16 – Rust, Denmark @ Rolling Stone Park

03/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

03/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/09 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

CREDIT: Silva Grav

Tip Of The Sphere is out 2/8 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.