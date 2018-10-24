Cass McCombs Shares “Tip Of The Sphere” Teaser

Earlier today, Cass McCombs’ side project the Skiffle Players shared an advance stream of their debut album. Now, just a few hours later, McCombs appears to be teasing something else.

A new video titled “Tip Of The Sphere” has appeared on his YouTube. Against time-lapse footage of snowcapped mountain ranges, McCombs reads spoken-word passages that starkly contrast the natural beauty of the imagery: “The garbage dump was turned into a recycling center/ But it looks exactly the same.” Oh, and there’s a skittering programmed beat! It definitely sounds like a junkyard — and not much like much of McCombs’ prior discography, although he did flash his environmental concerns with this month’s “Noise Suite For The Green Party.”

Is this a new album? The teaser provides no such details, but the logo of McCombs’ label Anti- Records does flash across the screen at the end. Check it out.

McCombs’ last solo album was 2016’s Mangy Love. He’ll be doing some shows in Europe next month:

11/09 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/10 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/12 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall (SOLD OUT)

11/14 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

11/16 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park