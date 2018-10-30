Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid” Video

Sharon Van Etten has come a long way since her early days as a quiet, uneasy solo performer. She’s become a hugely respected indie rock talent and a constant presence. But we’ve never seen her looking hard or glamorous until this morning.

Early next year, Van Etten will return with her new album Remind Me Tomorrow, her first since 2014’s Are We There. A few weeks ago, she shared “Comeback Kid,” the album’s first single. The song presented a whole new sound, an intense synth-rock thing. And now, in the song’s new video, she’s presenting a visual persona to match.

In director Jonathan Turner’s “Comeback Kid” video, Van Etten looks like a rock star. She projects a tough, fierce magnetism, staring down the camera with a whole new intensity. Behind her, we see images of the wall, shots of Van Etten as a child or in a very different stage of her career. Watch the video below.

Of the video, Van Etten says:

As the lyrics for “Comeback Kid” unfolded, I realized I was talking about many selves: the kid, the adult, the sibling, the friend, the neighbor. I imagined a projector streaming over me of memories, unclear if they are mine or someone else’s, confronted by the disorientation of time and perspective. Jonathan William Turner helped me to convey these struggles of self, forgiveness, and living in the now.

Remind Me Tomorrow is out 1/18 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.